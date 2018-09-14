Police investigating the homicide of a Lancaster County man found dead in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY — Investigators from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the West Fallowfield Police Department are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old Lancaster County man found dead Thursday night at the side of a road in West Fallowfield Township.

Samuel Algarin, of Quarryville, Lancaster County, was found dead along the side of Limestone Road at about 10:15 p.m., authorities say.

Police are searching for Algarin’s car, a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV, with a Pennsylvania license plate number JPG-5878. The vehicle is pictured above.

Investigators are also looking for anyone who may have had contact with Algarin Thursday night. He was in the West Fallowfield area earlier in the evening, police say.

“This is an active investigation,” said West Fallowfield Chief of Police Charles “Smoke” Wilmont. “We would appreciate the public’s help in tracking down this killer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester County Detectives at (610) 344-6866.