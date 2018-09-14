Police: Suspect accused of swinging crowbar, threatening to hit victim during robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday morning on North Fourth Street in Columbia.

The victim told police that the suspect — who exited a blue and gray Ford F150 pickup truck (pictured above) — swung a crowbar at him and threatened to hit him. Police say the victim did give the suspect money.

The suspect is described as a white male with a shaved head who has multiple tattoos, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.