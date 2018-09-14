× Police: Unknown man approaches 10-year-old Lancaster County girl, propositions her for sex

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a case of attempted child luring that happened Thursday in Reamstown.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, a 10-year-old girl was outside at about 5:15 p.m. on the 100 block of North Reamstown Road when an unknown man approached in a white vehicle approached and propositioned her for sex.

The girl ran from the scene and informed her family, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male with a suntan. He had blonde hair, which was trimmed closely or shaved on the sides and longer on top. The suspect had a closely trimmed mustache and a deep voice, police say. He was driving a dark red car of unknown make or model. The car had teal green or bluish bumpers and a loud stereo. On the lower left rear window, there was a sticker of 2 fingers being held up displaying the peace sign, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Keith Neff or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717 336-1725.