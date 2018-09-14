Rhinestone Roper makes debut at the York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I had a chance to hang out with the Rhinestone Roper this week. This fun filled and action packed show is new to the fair this year.

Dan Minks (better known as the Rhinestone Roper) has been performing rope tricks and entertaining crowds western style for several years. Fun fact, Dan was an attorney prior to deciding to take his show on the road full time. This show is fun for the whole family and Dan has brought his family along too! His wife, daughter, son and grandson all join in on the act.

Check out a preview in the clip above!

39.962598 -76.727745