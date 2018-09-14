× Sobriety checkpoints will be in place in parts of York and Lancaster counties this weekend

YORK and LANCASTER COUNTIES — Sobriety checkpoints will be conducted this weekend in York and Lancaster counties as part of the Center for Traffic Safety’s Impaired Driving Program, the Center announced Friday.

The checkpoints will be conducted between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday, the Center said.

Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols, and other enforcement activities organized as part of this program are funded with federal grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and established on sections of roadway which have proven to be high incidence for impaired drivers both in terms of crashes and arrests.