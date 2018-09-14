× Wanted Lancaster man arrested after traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted Lancaster man was arrested after a traffic stop.

Dondre Cameron-Ponzo, 20, was wanted since July for a variety of charges after a police chase through Lancaster City.

On September 13, police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of N. Plum St. and E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster.

Police found the vehicle to be occupied by Cameron-Ponzo and another man.

Cameron-Ponzo was taken into custody on the warrant from July 5, as well as a separate warrant that had been filed on August 18.

In that incident, the victim told police that Cameron-Ponzo had pushed her, taken a cell phone from her and then pushed her into the wall and then to the ground.

Then, he allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat and pushed her onto a parked vehicle with enough force to break a side-view mirror.

Finally, Cameron-Ponzo allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed to the point where the victim said she felt dizzy from a lack of air.

Cameron-Ponzo proceeded to allegedly strike the victim several times with a closed fist before leaving the scene prior to police response.

Now, he is facing a litany of charges.