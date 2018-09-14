Wanted Lancaster man arrested after traffic stop

Posted 10:39 AM, September 14, 2018, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted Lancaster man was arrested after a traffic stop.

Dondre Cameron-Ponzo, 20, was wanted since July for a variety of charges after a police chase through Lancaster City.

On September 13, police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of N. Plum St. and E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster.

Police found the vehicle to be occupied by Cameron-Ponzo and another man.

Cameron-Ponzo was taken into custody on the warrant from July 5, as well as a separate warrant that had been filed on August 18.

Related Story
Lancaster men facing multiple charges after car chase through Lancaster City

In that incident, the victim told police that Cameron-Ponzo had pushed her, taken a cell phone from her and then pushed her into the wall and then to the ground.

Then, he allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat and pushed her onto a parked vehicle with enough force to break a side-view mirror.

Finally, Cameron-Ponzo allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed to the point where the victim said she felt dizzy from a lack of air.

Cameron-Ponzo proceeded to allegedly strike the victim several times with a closed fist before leaving the scene prior to police response.

Now, he is facing a litany of charges.