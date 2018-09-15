Columbia Police Department search for crowbar swinging robber

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY – Columbia Borough Police are trying to identify a man involved in a robbery early Thursday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at 3:50 a.m. on the first block of North Fourth Street.

The victim told police that a man in an orange shirt got out of the passenger side of a late model ford pickup, and swung a crowbar at him, threatening to hit him if he didn’t give him cash.

The victim gave an undisclosed amount of money to the robber.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a shaved head, and multiple tattoos.

The vehicle involved was in a late model blue and gray Ford F150 pick-up truck with a sunroof and running boards.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.