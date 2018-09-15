× Duncannon man charged with aggravated assault

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Perry County, Pa. — A Duncannon man was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment as a result of an incident that took place on Sept. 3.

According to police reports, John Hall, 60, punched the victim in her ribs after the two got into an argument over the speed of a living room fan.

The victim drove to the West Shore Hospital the next day, where she was advised that she had suffered a fractured rib and a collapsed lung, according to police reports.