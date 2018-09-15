× Florence remnant rainfall expected early next week

The sun may not have been out much over the past week but it was certainly welcomed for the weekend! The clouds do build back in again Sunday evening and into Monday ahead of what is expected to bring a round or remnant precipitation from Florence early next week.

A combination of high pressure to our north and Tropical Storm Florence to our south will keep much of the area in a easterly flow – keeping clouds in the forecast for the day on your Sunday. Another warm and dry day is likely as high pressure slides east – this also paves the way for southerly flow to return – and Florence track to turn more to the north. Clouds will likely build back in late day Sunday. High temperature on Sunday will reach near 80 degrees.

Remnants of Florence are likely to move up the Appalachians toward the Ohio Valley and Laurel Highlands late Sunday into Monday. The track at that point will then turn more toward the northeast. With tropical moisture, remnants of Florence, we can expect south-central Pennsylvania to receive periods of moderate to heavy rainfall with some areas seeing as much as 1″ to 2″ of rain – starting as early as Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening. Look for temperatures on Monday and Tuesday to reach into the mid 70s.

After Florence moves East and North of our area on Tuesday, we can look forward to a few nice days to finish the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80! A cold front is expected to approach late Friday into early Saturday with a chance of a few showers.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and the last week of Summer!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko