× One dead in Cumberland County crash

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A crash in Cumberland County leaves one person dead, and another injured on Friday.

The Cumberland County Coroner says Dixi Hair, 63, of Boiling Springs, died in the crash on Friday night.

Hair was driving on York Road around 8:15 p.m. when her vehicle collided with another that pulled out from May Apple Drive.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with moderate injuries.

State Police are investigating the crash.