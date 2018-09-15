Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 300 chicks in North Philadelphia

“After receiving calls from concerned citizens, our Humane Law Enforcement team responded quickly to the scene,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “There, we found hundreds of baby chicks had been left in an unsuitable empty lot across from a shopping center. The owner admitted to having chicks there for days and having numerous chicks lost through transportation and inadequate housing. The owner estimated that he had lost over a thousand chicks prior to the discovery of the birds.”

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.