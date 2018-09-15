Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 300 chicks in North Philadelphia

Photo Gallery
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) rescued 300 abandoned baby chicks in Philadelphia’s Olney section on Saturday.
The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement department responded the 5500 block of Whitaker Ave. after receiving several calls, according to the PSPCA.
According to a press release put out by the PSPCA, the owner of the chicks arrived to the scene but failed to provide feeding and watering stations for the baby chickens. The owner had planned to raise the chicks for food resale.
“After receiving calls from concerned citizens, our Humane Law Enforcement team responded quickly to the scene,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “There, we found hundreds of baby chicks had been left in an unsuitable empty lot across from a shopping center. The owner admitted to having chicks there for days and having numerous chicks lost through transportation and inadequate housing. The owner estimated that he had lost over a thousand chicks prior to the discovery of the birds.”Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
SOURCE: Pennsylvania SPCA press release