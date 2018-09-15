× Police: Man fires shots at Hollywood Casino statue

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Kentucky man is facing charges of firing shots at a statue at the Hollywood Casino early Friday morning.

According to State Police, Tyler Chapin of Fort Campbell, Kentucky yelled obscenities at security guards as he was leaving the casino and said that he was going to come back with his 9mm Glock pistol.

As he left the property in his vehicle, he fired his weapon several times.

Chapin was later taken into custody at the Fort Indiantown Gap military installation.