Tractor-trailer and freight train collide in Lancaster County

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Norfolk Southern freight train that happened on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the first block of Graybill Road.

Emergency dispatchers say the nobody was injured in the crash and the tractor trailer was empty.

Graybill Road was closed for crews to clean up the roadway.

A Norfolk Southern representative says the train was operating in local service between Lancaster and New Holland. It was heading eastbound at the time of the crash and consisted of 2 locomotives and 10 loaded train cars.

Norfolk Southern is assisting East Lampeter Township police with their investigation.