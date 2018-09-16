Annual York White Rose Run brings community together for a cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- A group of runners laced up their sneakers in York City this morning.

Today was the 41st annual York White Rose Run--an event put on by the York Road Runners Club. Over the years, the event has drawn hundreds of runners, including Olympic Games participants from 11 countries. The first run was held in 1977.

People of all abilities can participate in a five mile run through the city.

The event ends with a party at the White Rose Bar and Grill.

Runners say it helps bring the community together.

"I just love being a part of the community," said one participant. " We always run into people that we know in the area, so it's just a really great experience. And of course you get a beer at the end, so that's a big plus."

All of the money raised will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of York and Adams counties--which helps empower at-risk children.