Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady “GGG” Golovkin to win middleweight title

LAS VEGAS — In a rematch one year after a controversial draw, Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on points to win a majority split decision in a middleweight boxing title fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The match was for the WBC, WBA and IBO middleweight world titles.

Alvarez, who is from Mexico, upped his record to 50-1-2. Golovkin, from Kazakhstan, is now 38-1-1.

A year ago, they entered the ring with only one loss between them in 88 fights.

The two middleweights fought a close battle last September that saw a controversial decision. Golovkin landed more punches and many ringside commentators thought he won the fight but the result was a split draw.

Critics derisively pointed to a judge that ruled Golovkin won just two rounds of 12.

“Sometimes you have a bad day,” Bob Bennett, the executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, said after that fight while noting the judge had scored 115 big matches before.

Oscar De La Hoya, who is Alvarez’s promoter, told CNN this week: “It was ridiculous to say the least.”

De La Hoya said he was happy with the judges who were selected for Saturday’s fight.

The rematch was supposed to be May 5 but had to wait while Alvarez sat out a six-month suspension after a positive test for a banned substance.

There were histrionics at the weigh-in this week and the two fighters were kept from throwing blows.

“I have never seen Canelo act this way. He really dislikes Triple G,” De La Hoya said. “He doesn’t respect him.”

