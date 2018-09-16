× Car crash in Dauphin County leaves one dead

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, a Ford Taurus heading northbound, rear-ended a tractor trailer near mile-marker 79.4 around 6:18 a.m.

The car then went across the median and into the west berm of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Taraus was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be released pending next of kin notification.