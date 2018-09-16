Court of Valor and Safekeeper’s Shrine ceremony honors veterans, 9/11 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- People in York County gathered today to remember the sacrifice made by veterans, first responders and those who died for our country.

The Court of Valor and Safekeeper's Shrine ceremony was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.

17 service members from the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps. were honored.

Organizers say this is important for the community.

"So it's important to never forget the sacrifices that many of our fallen heroes--from our first responders to our military--have made whether that be from their loved ones family, brothers, sisters they gave so much they've left their family, homes again to defend this country," said Troy Daniels.

Michaels encouraged more people to take part in ceremonies like this one, to continually remember our fallen heroes and military veterans.