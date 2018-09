× Driver involved in car crash while looking at cell phone

LANCASTER COUNTY – Ephrata police say an SUV, driven by Janessa Coban, 26, collided with a legally parked jeep along East Main Street.

The accident occurred Sunday morning at 4:30.

Police say Coban drifted into the right lane while looking at her cell phone and hit the parked vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured but she was given a traffic citation for careless driving.