OXFORD TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Eight people are displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Adams County early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Irishtown Road, in Oxford Township just before 4 a.m. for a house fire.

The Red Cross says four adults and four children were displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.