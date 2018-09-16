“Fly-In/Drive-In” fundraiser raises money for Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- Another Make-A-Wish event took place in our area today. This one was at the Capital City Airport in Fairview Township, York County.

It featured all things planes, trains and automobiles.

The 4th annual "Fly-in/Drive-in" event allowed people to meet sports car owners, pilots and veterans, all while learning about different modes of transportation.

"You're tired at the end of the day, but knowing that you helped somebody else, I really feel it's important as a business owner that when you set up a business in a community, that you give back to the community that you're serving," said one attendee. "I just think that's really important. It's great to know that a small airport in this area comes together as a community to help these kids in need."

Last year, the event raised more than $12,000 for Make-a-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Organizers say they hope to double that amount this year.