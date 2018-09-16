Fort Hunter Day celebrates history through crafts and entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Dauphin County hosted its annual Fort Hunter Day celebration on Sept. 16.

The festival at Fort Hunter Park celebrated history, with demonstrations of 18th- and 19th-century life, along with tours of Fort Hunter Mansion, which is north of Harrisburg.

The annual festival also included strolling musicians and pony rides. Some of the period appropriate crafts and activities included: bee keeping, rug hooking, apple butter making, woodworking, cooking and wool spinning.

Several folk music acts were also on stage at the event.

Many say it's a great place for kids to learn.

"Children really do learn best by keeping hands on and having a good time," said an attendee. "Children learn through play and what better way to do that than with your family all learning together having a good time?"

Archaeologist from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission were excavating in the side yard of the mansion, searching for evidence of the old 1750s Fort Hunter.