Hurricane Florence forces Pennsylvania couple to tie the knot five days early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. --Leah and Brandon Frick can now breathe a sigh of relief as they think back to their unexpected wedding day in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

“I’ll never forget the wedding day that’s for sure," said Leah Frick, newlywed.

The Cumberland County couple had plans to meet with family and friends for a week long celebration, leading up to their wedding. However, Hurricane Florence had different plans for the two.

“It was beautiful, you would have never known there was a storm coming," said Leah Frick. “Monday morning we didn’t hear anything so we thought we were in the good, everybody got their swimsuits on and was going to the beach," she added.

That's when Frick says she got a call from her wedding planner with some news.

“She told me, they’re going to do mandatory evacuations so you guys have to get married today," said Frick.

Forcing the couple to throw their wedding five days earlier than planned, at the drop of a hat.

“I was nervous, I was scared, I didn’t even know how to feel," said Frick.

“I was just pretty much telling her this is the reason we’re down here to begin with, so let’s do it, let’s get it done," said Brandon Frick, husband. “Rain or shine It’s going to happen so we weren’t going to be leaving there till we got married," he added.

“I took a brief minute to myself a little after ten and was just like oh my goodness my wedding has to happen in less than seven hours," said Leah Frick.

The couple had no choice but to run to get a marriage license that morning.

“It was a frantic place, we quickly realized we weren’t the only ones in this predicament," said Frick.

Seven hours later the wedding had to go on.

“Everything happens for a reason and I don’t know what the reason was for it but it turned out to be the best day of my life," said Leah Frick.

Brandon and Leah Frick are planning a honeymoon in the next few months.

They say wherever they end up going, they're just hoping for some good weather.