× Lebanon man shot after argument at a party

LEBANON, Lebanon County, Pa. — A Lebanon man was shot around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning after an argument broke out at a party on the 900 block of N. 7th Street in Lebanon, according to police.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and buttocks.

Police responded after they were called to the scene and after they had heard three shots fired.

According to police reports, the shots were fired after a fight a party led outside.

The suspect is known to the shooter.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.