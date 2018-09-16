× Police: Lancaster couple steals from grocery store

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY – The Manheim Police Department say a couple stole a cart full of groceries from the Giant Food Store on Columbia Avenue.

According to police, the couple went into the store Friday at 1 p.m, filled their cart with food and left the store without paying. The items stolen was valued at $208.00, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the either the male or the female to call 717-569-6401.