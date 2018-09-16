× Remnants of Florence to arrive for the start of the week

We round out the final weekend of Summer this year with another serving of partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s! The weather week ahead is an active one that will bring us another batch of rain and then cooling to near seasonal levels by week’s end (just in time for the start of Autumn!).

Remnants of TD Florence: Remnants of tropical depression Florence will be heading our way to start the week. Clouds build back in overnight Sunday into Monday. Rain and scattered thunderstorms should begin around daybreak Monday and continue through midday Tuesday. Despite the rain and cloud cover, warmer southerly flow will help bring high temperatures to around 76 degrees on Monday.

High pressure to our north (which helped to provide a great final weekend of Summer) has helped to hold the affects of Florence to our south. However, starting on Monday, the ridge shifts east and allows for the leftover moisture and rains from Florence a pathway to the north and northeast on the backside of the departing ridge. Due to a faster momentum, the showers and storms should move much faster than they did across the south. We can expect to receive intermittent periods of moderate to heavy rainfall with some areas seeing as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain. The ground is still quite saturated from previous rains, so it won’t take much rain to cause localized flooding concerns.

Drying Out for a few Days: After Florence moves East and North of our area on Tuesday, we can look forward to a few nice days to finish the rest of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80! A cold front is expected to approach late Friday into early Saturday with a chance of a few showers into the weekend.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Enjoy the last week of Summer!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko