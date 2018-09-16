× Teen killed in motorcycle-involved crash in East Hanover Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner has identified the teen as 17-year-old Harrison Fenstemaker.

PREVIOUSLY: A 17-year-old boy was killed in an accident around 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 in East Hanover Township, according to police.

According to reports, the teen was riding a motorcycle in the west bound lane of Mountain Road just before he was struck by Richard Lee Via, 63, who was travelling east. Police said that, according to a witness, Via had crossed over into opposing lane, forcing the teen to swerve into the east bound lane to avoid him. Via proceeded to steer back in to the east bound lane where the vehicles collided.

The motorcycle driver’s name was not released, pending notification. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Via was not injured in the crash. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Jonestown Police at 717-865-2194.