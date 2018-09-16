“Wish-Upon-A-Food-Truck” Festival features, food, surprises and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- People had the chance to eat some delicious food and help a great cause in Dauphin County today.

Dozens of folks came out for the 4th annual Wish-Upon-A-Food-Truck Festival in South Hanover Township.

It was a day of food, fun and making wishes come true.

Along with lots of activities, the event also featured a special surprise for one Make-A-Wish teen; Elliot Stalebrink found out he's going to Hawaii.

"It's surreal," said Stalebrink. "Everything is super upbeat, everyone is so happy and positive. It's great. Everyone who's going through treatment, it gets better. Just stay on the positive side, that's what helped me. "

FOX43's very own Ali Bradley and MaryEllen Pann participated in a cake decorating contest during the event. All of the cakes were auctioned off at the end of the competition.

The event also featured 35 food trucks and celebrity chefs from the Food Network.

All of the money raised went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.