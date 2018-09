× Browns trade Josh Gordon to the Patriots

BOSTON — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a new target.

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve traded troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to New England. The Patriots swapped their 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Browns to land Gordon.

The Patriots will get a seventh-round pick back from Cleveland in 2019 if Gordon does not play in 10 games, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

We've traded WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/2eYO4A69jq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2018

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018