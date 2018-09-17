× Carson Wentz is medically cleared to return, will start for Eagles Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — It’s official: Carson Wentz is back.

The third-year quarterback has been medically cleared to return to the field, and the Philadelphia Eagles will give him the start on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Monday.

Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start Sunday, as Head Coach Doug Pederson will announce during his press conference.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tT0wz5aevN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2018

Wentz has been sidelined since Week 14 of last season, when he tore two ligaments in his left knee in the first half of the Eagles’ 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz was hurt while diving into the end zone on a play nullified by a penalty. He stayed in the game long enough to throw a touchdown pass later in that series, but left the game afterward.

In his stead, backup Nick Foles took over and guided the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl victory. Foles was voted Most Valuable Player of Philadelphia’s 41-33 triumph over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

This season, Foles started the Eagles’ first two games, helping them post a 1-1 record. He completed 35 of 48 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.