Cat causes power outage affecting more than 7,000 customers
NEW ORLEANS – About 7,500 New Orleans residents were without power Monday morning after a cat got into an Entergy substation and caused a “flash.”
Lights went out across Mid City around 9 a.m. after the cat came into contact with a piece of equipment in the substation, according to a tweet by Entergy.
Crews began working to restore power soon after the catastrophic outage, according to Entergy.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Entergy announced it had restored power to all but approximately 200 customers.
By 11:16 a.m., Entergy announced that power had been fully restored to all customers.
The cat did not survive its encounter with the equipment, according to Entergy.