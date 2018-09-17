× Class action lawsuit filed against Archdiocese of Philadelphia, PA’s seven Dioceses; plus respective archbishop, bishops

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s seven Roman Catholic Dioceses (Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Scranton and Altoona-Johnstown) and the most-senior clergy member of each institution, respectively: Archbishop Charles Joseph Chapnut, Bishop David Zubik, Bishop Alfred Schlert, Bishop Lawrence Persico, Bishop Edward Malesic, Bishop Ronald Gainer, Bishop Joseph Chapnute and Bishop Mark Bartchak.

The lawsuit says that because of the defendants’ alleged cover-up, the four state and county grand jury reports did not reflect a complete accounting of the abuse, abusers and those who concealed and facilitated it, which according to the suit, “is a direct violation of the Pennsylvania reporting statutes which require Defendants to report any known or suspected child abuse which require Defendants to report any known or suspected child abuse …”

The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and is filed by the plaintiffs — an abuse survivor and the guardian of a child currently in a Catholic school — and those who were sexually assaulted by the defendants’ priests and children who are currently enrolled in Catholic schools, religious positions or who occupy positions in the defendants’ dioceses.

The lawsuit seeks a court-imposed injunction to, at a minimum, compel the defendants to: