Cumberland County inmate facing charges after allegedly offering money to have victim, witness to crime killed

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Cumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges after allegedly offering financial compensation to have a victim and witness to a crime murdered.

Anthony Rizzo, 41, is facing criminal solicitation to commit homicide charges.

Rizzo, who is currently an inmate at Cumberland County Prison, allegedly offered money to a person to have a witness and a victim in his pending criminal case killed.

Rizzo identified the intended targets, provided information about their whereabouts and offered suggestion on how the targets should be killed.

Now, he is facing additional charges.