Derry Township woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Derry Township woman died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday night, according to Derry Township Police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was found at approximately 10:35 p.m., when police and members of the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the first block of Carousel Circle for an odor investigation, according to police.

Fire personnel determined the odor was coming from a source that could be associated with carbon monoxide, police say. After knocking at the door and receiving no answer, the firefighters forced their way inside and found the victim lying unconscious in a second-floor bedroom.

Attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Derry Township Police are investigating the incident.