Eagles' WR Mike Wallace suffers ankle injury, expected to miss 'significant' time

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles may have lost another wide receiver for an extended period of time.

WR Mike Wallace left the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with an ankle injury and did not return.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Wallace is expected to miss significant time, and could be out for the rest of the season:

Eagles' WR Mike Wallace, spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury, per sources. He is undergoing further testing today to determine specific ankle injury, but he is out indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Wallace, 32, was expected to be a big play threat for the Eagles, who are already without WR’s Alshon Jeffrey and Mack Hollins due to injury.

Now, after being targeted just three times this season with no receptions, Wallace could be out for the year.

The team is expected to release further details after Wallace undergoes more testing Monday.