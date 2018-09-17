Eagles’ WR Mike Wallace suffers ankle injury, expected to miss ‘significant’ time

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace (14) warms up before the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 06, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles may have lost another wide receiver for an extended period of time.

WR Mike Wallace left the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with an ankle injury and did not return.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Wallace is expected to miss significant time, and could be out for the rest of the season:

Wallace, 32, was expected to be a big play threat for the Eagles, who are already without WR’s Alshon Jeffrey and Mack Hollins due to injury.

Now, after being targeted just three times this season with no receptions, Wallace could be out for the year.

The team is expected to release further details after Wallace undergoes more testing Monday.

