Family Fun at Woodloch

"We treat everybody like they're company in our home, almost like they are our own member of our family." Marketing director Rory o'fee says woodloch's focus on family fun is what makes their resort stand out from the rest. "So you come to Woodloch- our arms are open and were welcoming you and people really resonate with that. "

Patrick Kiesendahl is the owner of the resort, and he says from the abundant amenities, nightly entertainment, and championship golf course, their goal is simple. " We like to bring families together and let them play with each other rather than go out and do different things. We like to bring people and reconnect people is what we like to say at Woodloch."

One way people do that is by taking part in the resort's annual lake games. There’s always a theme: this year’s was ‘toys.’ Patrick explains"We thought we could reminisce about some of the great toy we all played with as kids. So we bought back slinky, Mr. Potato Head and WWE wrestlers. Just a lot of fun and different games."

Games that keep bringing people like Christine wayrich back, year after year. "I started as a child with my family. There wasn’t much here as Muriel would tell you. But what was here was absolutely wonderful and drew me back as adult with my own family. " When you do these activities and when you bond you have no other choice to be close cause you’re relying on each other. From the most athletic games to the easiest simple games, we all rely on each other.

Muriel church's family has been visiting Woodloch for over 40 years - a tradition they look forward to every year for many reasons. "It's all about our family, it's about the families we meet and the family that runs this place because they make us feel their family. And that's why we keep coming back."