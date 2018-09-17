× Felton man facing charges after allegedly hitting, pushing, threatening woman during domestic dispute

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Felton man is facing charges after allegedly hitting, pushing, and threatening a woman during a domestic dispute.

Thomas Wright, 29, is facing disorderly conduct and harassment charges for the incident.

On September 15 around 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance in the 7000 block of Mountain Road in Cross Roads Borough.

Upon arrival, police interviewed a female victim, who said that she was in the midst of an argument with Wright when he got up in the woman’s daughter’s face and began screaming.

The victim said when she got up, Wright allegedly struck her on the left side of the face.

When the victim went to call 911, Wright allegedly grabbed her and knocked her to the ground.

Upon interviewing Wright, police instructed him to find somewhere else to stay, and Wright said he would stay with his friend until next week. According to the criminal complaint, police warned Wright that if they had to return to the residence, someone may go to jail.

Approximately four hours later, police were dispatched to the same residence for a domestic disturbance between the same woman and Wright.

This time, the victim said the argument began because she told Wright he had to leave to be in accordance with what police had ordered.

When the victim told Wright that she had contacted police again, he allegedly “got in her face” and shoved her against a tree while telling her that he would “give her a reason to call the police again.”

Police arrested Wright, and he is now facing charges.