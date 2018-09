Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO, Pa---Ever find yourself overwhelmed with the everyday hustle and bustle of life? Pressure from work or home building up in your brain and need to find peace and calm? The Lodge at Woodloch has started a new program that could help bring you back to a calm state of mind. It’s called Forest Bathing or shinrin-yoku. Joshua Heath is the outdoor adventure manager at the Lodge at Woodloch and explains forest bathing is not what you might think.