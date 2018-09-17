GIANT Food Stores to donate thousands of dollars to New Hope Ministries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- GIANT Food Stores will donate thousands of dollars to New Hope Ministires in Dillsburg, York County.

Today at 10:30AM GIANT will present the food bank with a check for $20,206. The money was raised through the Bag Hunger campaign.

A total of $773,221 was raised through Bag Hunger and will be split between 108 food banks amd pantries in the region.

In addition to presenting New Hope Ministries with a check, volunteers from GIANT will help organize bags of food for families in need.

GIANT ran its in-store Bag Hunger campaign from August 26 through September 8 across all 171 GIANT stores.

Customers donated $1 at the register to Bag Hunger in their communities.

New Hope Ministries wants to remind people that they are heading into the winter and holiday season and are in need of more donations to help fill the need.