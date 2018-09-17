× Harrisburg man arrested on weapons, drug and resisting arrest charges

HARRISBURG — A 24-year-old Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after police found him in possession of a suspected stolen handgun during a September 6 traffic stop on the 600 block of Camp Street.

Tysean Sinkler is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Harrisburg Police.

The incident happened at about 8:29 p.m., when officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of a vehicle on Camp Street. As officers approached, they observed the occupants discarding items from the vehicle. Sinkler, who was one of the vehicle’s occupants, was found with a black .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, police say.

When an officer attempted to remove the handgun, police say, Sinkler resisted and attempted to grab the handgun as it fell to the ground, but another officer was able to retrieve the weapon first, police say. Sinkler allegedly continued to resist and fight with the officers before being taken into custody.

After Sinkler’s arrest, police determined that the handgun had been reported stolen by Philadelphia Police in 2009. A search of Sinkler also produced a plastic baggie of marijuana, three cell phones, and $2,050 in cash.

Several pieces of suspected crack cocaine were also found in the vehicle, police say.