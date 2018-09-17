× Harrisburg man charged after being caught on video walking naked outside home, police say

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police have charged a 40-year-old Harrisburg man with open lewdness, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct after they said he was captured on surveillance video creeping around a residence in the nude.

David Howard Smith, of the 3000 block of Wayne Street, was also observed peeking in the residence’s windows, police say.

Smith was identified after police released images taken from the homeowner’s surveillance video system.

The incident happened on August 30 on the 100 block of Highland Street, police say.