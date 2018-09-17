× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (September 17, 2018)

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on breaking news out of Lancaster. Late last night police were called to a hostage situation. According to police, a male suspect had a gun to a woman’s head. The suspect is now dead and authorities are investigating. This event was the first of two shootings in Lancaster City last night; the second incident was not life threatening and the victim was taken to a local hospital. You can expect more on both of these stories coming up First at Four.

Coming up on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll have the latest news on Hurricane Florence’s impact on our area. Today’s forecast is rainy, with one to two inches likely across Monday and Tuesday. Areas hit by flooding in previous storms should be watchful as fresh flooding will be a possibility. Stay Weather Smart with the FOX43 Weather Team and tune in First at Four when we’ll also talk about what happens after Florence exits.