× Inmate tricks another into hiring fake immigration attorney, steals money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Cumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges after he allegedly fooled another inmate into hiring a fake immigration attorney, and stealing money.

Olaf Beckman, 49, is facing theft by deception charges for his role in the incident.

Beckman, of Minnesota, is an inmate at Cumberland County Prison.

It is there that Beckman allegedly befriended another inmate that was in need of an immigration attorney.

Beckman indicated that he could find that inmate an immigration attorney, and that his services would cost approximately $12,000.

Then, Beckman allegedly contacted another individual and directed that person to act as the inmate’s immigration attorney.

After the victim and his fake immigration attorney communicated, the victim transferred money as directed by Beckman.

Now, he is facing charges.