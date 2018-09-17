Man attempted to grab officer’s Taser as he resisted arrest, police allege

HARRISBURG — A man wanted from State Parole allegedly attempted to grab hold of an officer’s Taser as he resisted arrest on September 2.

During the encounter, Hakeem McDonald, 27, also reached for his waistband area, where a .380 Ruger pistol was kept, police allege.

Officers observed McDonald walking in the area of North 2nd and Pine Streets just before 2:30 a.m. that day. When officers recognized he was wanted, they attempted to detain him. He then fled but police were able to catch him. McDonald continued to resist, which is when he allegedly attempted to grab the officer’s Taser and reach for his waistband.

McDonald has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, disarming law enforcement, flight to avoid apprehension, escape and resisting arrest.