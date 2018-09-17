× Man taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster City.

On September 16 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Green Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck and face area.

The victim was conscious and walking around while holding a towel on the injury.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police report that the injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Information on what led up to the shooting is limited, but is unrelated to the Pershing Avenue police-involved shooting that also occurred on Sunday night.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Det. Whiteford at 717-735-1780 whitefor@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

