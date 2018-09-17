Moisture from Florence brings rain and flooding concerns to Central PA starting Monday morning

FLORENCE REMNANTS: Florence impacts finally head this way, so expect rain in the forecast for Monday. Before the moisture arrives, it’s a cloudy but dry start. It’s warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The showers arrive southwest around 8 A.M. to 9 A.M., and spread through the rest of the morning. Rain could be heavy at times through the rest of Monday, with perhaps a rumble of thunder. Temperatures are stuck in the 70s. They may dip a little tonight, but readings for the most part remain in the lower 70s. The rain continues in many spots, and it could still be heavy at times. Through Tuesday, the shower activity slowly turns more widely scattered, but heavy pockets are still a possibility. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, perhaps near 80 degrees if a few spots clear out early enough during the afternoon. Rainfall totals both Monday and Tuesday range from 1 to 2 inches, with some locally heavier amounts possible. Some areas of flooding are a possibility, especially for spots hardest hit with heavy rain over the last several weeks.

DRY MIDWEEK: A nice treat in the form of dry conditions is ahead for the middle of the week. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine to dry the region after Florence’s remnants exit. It’s still muggy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s more of the same for Thursday. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s. It’s still warm and stuffy. Friday is dry to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a chance for a couple late day or evening showers, perhaps a thunderstorm.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be monitoring rain chances into the weekend. Friday’s front stalls nearby, and the location of this will dictate shower chances for the weekend. For now, it appears only a couple morning showers are possible for Saturday, with drier conditions and some sunshine breaking out for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Don’t forget, it’s also the first day of fall! Sunday brings more rain chance to the region depending on the positioning of the front. Expect temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great Monday!