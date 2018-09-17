× NFL player retires at halftime of game: ‘I shouldn’t be out there anymore’

NEW YORK– This may be a first.

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills’ CB Vontae Davis reportedly returned to the locker room at halftime of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, changed into street clothes, and left the stadium.

Davis, 30, retired from the NFL, and released this statement after the game:

Word spread to Davis’s teammates on the sidelines as the team prepared for the second half, and some, including LB Lorenzo Alexander, were not happy with his decision:

Buffalo CB Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime during the Chargers-Bills game Sunday. "He said he's not coming out. He retired…"

—Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander

Davis had signed with the Bills in February of this year for $3.5 million. He was coming off of a season that saw him play just five games with the Indianapolis Colts due to injury.

If this is truly it for Davis, he retires with a 10-year NFL career that saw the 2009 first round pick make two Pro Bowl teams and bring in 22 interceptions.

Barring a surprise return, Davis will also walk away from the game with one of the most memorable retirements in recent history.