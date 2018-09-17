× NFL Week 2: How did our area teams fare?

Week 2 of the NFL Season is nearly in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

COLTS 21, REDSKINS 9

The Indianapolis Colts spoiled the Washington Redskins’ home opener on Sunday.

QB Andrew Luck led the way with 179 yards and 2 TD’s, but he also threw 2 INT’s.

WR T.Y. Hilton was Luck’s favorite target, as he brought in 7 catches for 83 yards and a score.

For the Redskins, QB Alex Smith was able to put up 292 yards through the airs, but couldn’t break through for any touchdowns on the day.

The team will look to rebound on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. when the Green Bay Packers visit FedEx Field.

RAVENS 23, BENGALS 34

The Baltimore Ravens fell in a Thursday night match up to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

QB Andy Dalton threw for 265 yards and 4 TD’s, torching the Baltimore secondary.

WR A.J. Green could hardly be contained, as he brought in 5 catches for 69 yards and 3 TD’s.

The Ravens made a few crucial errors on the way to the loss, including a pair of interceptions by QB Joe Flacco.

He also added 276 yards and two scores through the air, but the team couldn’t overcome a 14-0 hole in the first quarter.

Baltimore will look to get back on track on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. when the Denver Broncos travel to M&T Stadium.

CHIEFS 42, STEELERS 37

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun the season 0-2 after losing a shootout to the Kansas City Chiefs in the team’s home opener.

QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 452 yards and 3 TD’s, but the team’s defense could not stop Kansas City.

Chiefs’ rookie QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and 6 TD’s, while three Kansas City receivers each had over 90 yards.

After the team’s entered halftime tied at 21, the Chiefs were able to outscore the Steelers 21-16.

Pittsburgh will look to get its first win as it travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.

EAGLES 21, BUCCANEERS 27

The defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles took their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick led the charge for Tampa, totaling 402 yards and 2 TD’s through the air.

On the first play of the game, the Buccaneers hit WR DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard TD, and never looked back the rest of the way.

Eagles’ QB Nick Foles threw for 334 yards and a score, but some questionable fourth-down decisions and the inability to come up with a big defensive stop hampered Philadelphia down the stretch.

The Eagles will look to get back on track when the Colts head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.