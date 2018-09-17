× Police arrest wanted man in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a wanted man in Harrisburg.

Harvell Johnson, 33, had an active warrant for absconding probation.

On August 22 around 6:03 p.m., police assisted Dauphin County Probation arrest Johnson in the 1500 block of State Street in Harrisburg.

Probation officers observed Johnson at that location, and when they moved to take him into custody, Johnson attempted to flee the area.

Officers deployed their Tasers, and Johnson was taken into custody.

During a search of his person, police found a Walther .32 caliber firearm with a fully-loaded magazine.

After Johnson’s 2014 conviction of possession with intent to deliver, he was made a person not able to possess a firearm.

Now, he will face charges of flight to avoid apprehension, prohibited possession of a firearm, and firearms not to be carried without a license.