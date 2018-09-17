Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy, reports say

YORK — York City Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to numerous media outlets.

The York Dispatch reports that in early September, Dante Mullinix was admitted to York Hospital suffering injuries. The child was later transferred to Hershey Medical Center, where he died over the week, the York Dispatch adds.

According to the York Daily Record, an autopsy has not been performed but one has been scheduled. The autopsy will be handled by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office as the boy died in Dauphin County.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.