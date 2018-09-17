× Police investigating two shootings in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two separate shootings in Lancaster City.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.

Authorities say it was an officer-involved shooting and there was one victim in the incident. There is no word on the extent of that person’s injury.

State police and @LancasterPolice are on scene of an officer involved shooting on the 500 block of Pershing Ave. in Lancaster City. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/kLAT1916CK — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 17, 2018

The second shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Green Street. There was one victim in that incident as well, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.