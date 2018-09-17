Police investigating two shootings in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two separate shootings in Lancaster City.
According to police, the first shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.
Authorities say it was an officer-involved shooting and there was one victim in the incident. There is no word on the extent of that person’s injury.
The second shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Green Street. There was one victim in that incident as well, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
40.037875 -76.305514