How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence

Police investigating two shootings in Lancaster City

Posted 4:05 AM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45AM, September 17, 2018

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two separate shootings in Lancaster City.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.

Authorities say it was an officer-involved shooting and there was one victim in the incident. There is no word on the extent of that person’s injury.

The second shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Green Street. There was one victim in that incident as well, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.